845 Lamson Drive, Winnetka

4 Bedrooms / 3.2 Bathrooms
$1,725,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Mary Grant
312.339.2018
House Of The Week
Liz Watson
847.323.3122
Set on a private East Winnetka expansive 102 x 208 lot, this fully renovated home offers unparalleled living space. A
formal living room with fireplace, dining room with custom cabinetry, private office and top of the line cook’s kitchen
that opens to the generous family room with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the lushly landscaped yard. The
second floor includes a luxe master suite with new bath and walk-in closet, and 3 additional bedrooms. The finished
lower level does not disappoint with high ceilings, TV and play space, wet bar, bathroom, heated floors and loads of
storage. Award-winning landscaping and hardscape by renowned Martin Associates.
