845 Lamson Drive, Winnetka

by
4 Bedrooms / 3.2 Bathrooms

$1,725,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Mary Grant

312.339.2018

[email protected]

House Of The Week

Liz Watson

847.323.3122

[email protected]

Set on a private East Winnetka expansive 102 x 208 lot, this fully renovated home offers unparalleled living space. A

formal living room with fireplace, dining room with custom cabinetry, private office and top of the line cook’s kitchen

that opens to the generous family room with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the lushly landscaped yard. The

second floor includes a luxe master suite with new bath and walk-in closet, and 3 additional bedrooms. The finished

lower level does not disappoint with high ceilings, TV and play space, wet bar, bathroom, heated floors and loads of

storage. Award-winning landscaping and hardscape by renowned Martin Associates.

