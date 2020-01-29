414 Warwick Road, Kenilworth

6 Bedrooms / 6.1 Bathrooms

$3,749,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Milena Birov

847.962.1200

[email protected]

Located in the heart of east Kenilworth, next to the Charles Ware garden, and a few blocks from beautiful Lake Michigan

and Kenilworth beach, is this recently built, classic home with yesteryear’s beauty and charm, and today’s state-ofthe-

art technology with built-in passive solar heating that significantly cuts utility costs. A State-of-the-art Kitchen, a

Master Suite that includes two master bathrooms and closets, two fireplaces, attached office/sitting room, exercise or

infant suite and views of the adjacent park with fountain. Basement has full kitchen, theater, bedroom and second Family

Room with fireplace. Thoughtful wrap-around porch, for summer fun, professionally landscaped by Pouls.