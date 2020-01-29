414 Warwick Road, Kenilworth

6 Bedrooms / 6.1 Bathrooms
$3,749,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Milena Birov
847.962.1200
Located in the heart of east Kenilworth, next to the Charles Ware garden, and a few blocks from beautiful Lake Michigan
and Kenilworth beach, is this recently built, classic home with yesteryear’s beauty and charm, and today’s state-ofthe-
art technology with built-in passive solar heating that significantly cuts utility costs. A State-of-the-art Kitchen, a
Master Suite that includes two master bathrooms and closets, two fireplaces, attached office/sitting room, exercise or
infant suite and views of the adjacent park with fountain. Basement has full kitchen, theater, bedroom and second Family
Room with fireplace. Thoughtful wrap-around porch, for summer fun, professionally landscaped by Pouls.
