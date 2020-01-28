LFPF’s Holiday Celebration

ROGER & SANDY DEROMEDI, TINA DANN-FENWICK & NEAL FENWICK
Photography by Larry Miller
KIRK & NADINE SHEPARD, LORI LENNON, DON LYNCH
LES & NORMA FINKEL
MARK DIGANCI, LISA WOLFE
TAMMY & BRIAN DURKIN
Members of the Lake Forest Preservation Foundation (LFPF) mingled over wine and hors d’oeuvres during the group’s annual holiday party, held this year at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Edward Scranton Gillette II. The home was decorated in exquisite holiday décor during the early December event. This year, the LFPF focused on “Celebrating 150 years of Howard Van Doren Shaw,” including the theme in its tremendously successful Architectural House & Garden Tour in September.
