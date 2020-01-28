Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

LFPF’s Holiday Celebration

by
Leave a Comment

ROGER & SANDY DEROMEDI, TINA DANN-FENWICK & NEAL FENWICK

Photography by Larry Miller

 

KIRK & NADINE SHEPARD, LORI LENNON, DON LYNCH

LES & NORMA FINKEL

MARK DIGANCI, LISA WOLFE

TAMMY & BRIAN DURKIN

Members of the Lake Forest Preservation Foundation (LFPF) mingled over wine and hors d’oeuvres during the group’s annual holiday party, held this year at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Edward Scranton Gillette II. The home was decorated in exquisite holiday décor during the early December event. This year, the LFPF focused on “Celebrating 150 years of Howard Van Doren Shaw,” including the theme in its tremendously successful Architectural House & Garden Tour in September.

lfpf.org

 

Today’s top Stories

  • A-OK Cekay

    Written by Mindy Kovco January 28 2020

     

    First-year Lake Forest High School girls gymnastics coach Brittany Moccia called an audible near the end of a recent…

    Read More

  • West Sider’s Story

    Written by Mindy Kovco January 28 2020

    William Barnard William Barnard was in Houston when he called his then-fiancée, Nadia, in Naperville. Excessive
    excitement nearly throttled his…

    Read More

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Daily North Shore encourages comments, but we have specific guidelines that you can find here. A general principle is: Do not state anything in a comment that you would not say in public and do not state anything about another person that you would not say to his or her face.

Post comment mobile ad section

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2020. All Rights reserved.