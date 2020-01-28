10th Annual Winter Wishes

The Founders’ Board of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago kicked off the holiday season by raising more than $575,000 for pediatric medicine and research during its annual holiday cocktail reception, co-chaired by Caroline Crown and Kate Van Vlack. The more than 400 guests in attendance were welcomed by Shelly Patenaude, Founders’ Board president, and Patrick Magoon, president and CEO of Lurie Children’s. Funds raised during the festive affair will support the Board’s three-year, $7.5 million commitment to the hospital’s New Frontiers in Pediatric Medicine and Research initiative, providing support for transformation research, community-based health care delivery, and the appointment of an endowed chair in Medical Ethics.
