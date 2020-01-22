Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

467 Lincoln Avenue, Lake Bluff

6 Bedrooms / 5.1 Bathrooms

$949,900

Exclusively Presented By:

Carleigh Goldsberry & Kim Shortsle, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago

224.558.1993

[email protected], [email protected]

Nestled in beautiful East Terrace, this light filled

brick and cedar home was thoughtfully constructed

with interesting architectural detailing

inside and out. 9 foot ceilings and tall windows

create an airiness throughout the home while

fine millwork, newly selected designer lighting,

and dark hardwood flooring beautifully finish

the space. The desirable layout of the expansive

kitchen, breakfast, and family rooms is ideal

for modern living. Features include a first floor

bedroom or office and full bath, custom built-in bookcases, large bonus playroom upstairs, soaring finished recreation

room in the lower level & oversized attached 2 car garage. The immaculate property is professionally landscaped with

a charming front porch and backyard stone patio. Centrally located, this home is in close proximity to downtown Lake

Bluff, the train, parks, schools, the recreation center, golf course, and pool.

