467 Lincoln Avenue, Lake Bluff

6 Bedrooms / 5.1 Bathrooms
$949,900
Exclusively Presented By:
Carleigh Goldsberry & Kim Shortsle, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago
224.558.1993
[email protected], [email protected]
Nestled in beautiful East Terrace, this light filled
brick and cedar home was thoughtfully constructed
with interesting architectural detailing
inside and out. 9 foot ceilings and tall windows
create an airiness throughout the home while
fine millwork, newly selected designer lighting,
and dark hardwood flooring beautifully finish
the space. The desirable layout of the expansive
kitchen, breakfast, and family rooms is ideal
for modern living. Features include a first floor
bedroom or office and full bath, custom built-in bookcases, large bonus playroom upstairs, soaring finished recreation
room in the lower level & oversized attached 2 car garage. The immaculate property is professionally landscaped with
a charming front porch and backyard stone patio. Centrally located, this home is in close proximity to downtown Lake
Bluff, the train, parks, schools, the recreation center, golf course, and pool.
