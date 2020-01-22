1633 2nd St. Unit 306, Highland Park

2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms
$375,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Linda Schwartz, Baird & Warner Highland Park
847-702-7077
Tree lined and bright, 2 Bedroom + Den (1900
sq.ft.) in The Arbors. Enormous balcony to
enjoy the outdoors. Timeless neutral decor includes
newer paint and carpeting. Open floor
plan with split bedrooms, ideal for guests. In unit
laundry room. 2 well located, heated and adjacent
parking spaces. Tons of storage. Building
offers indoor pool and exercise room. In-town
location: convenient to train, shops and lake.
Post a Comment