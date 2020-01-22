Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

1633 2nd St. Unit 306, Highland Park

by
2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms

$375,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Linda Schwartz, Baird & Warner Highland Park

847-702-7077

[email protected]

Tree lined and bright, 2 Bedroom + Den (1900

sq.ft.) in The Arbors. Enormous balcony to

enjoy the outdoors. Timeless neutral decor includes

newer paint and carpeting. Open floor

plan with split bedrooms, ideal for guests. In unit

laundry room. 2 well located, heated and adjacent

parking spaces. Tons of storage. Building

offers indoor pool and exercise room. In-town

location: convenient to train, shops and lake.

