1103 Spruce Street, Winnetka

6 Bedrooms / 5.1 Bathrooms
$1,849,000
Exclusively Presented By:
John Baylor
847.502.7571
Cricket King
847.338.7328
Classic New England Colonial on large lot
near train, town, schools, and various activities.
Beautiful 2016 expansion/update of kitchen
and addition of drop-dead gorgeous mudroom.
Fantastic first floor layout with open kitchen
and family room. The second floor’s 4 bedrooms
and laundry room includes a master suite with
steam shower and large private deck. The third
floor features a 5th bedroom with full bath and
a sizeable bonus room. The basement has a 6th
bedroom, expansive wet bar, media room, rec room, and exercise room. Featuring a driveway with turnaround, professional
landscaping, beautiful patio, and fully-fenced yard.
