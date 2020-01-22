Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

1103 Spruce Street, Winnetka

6 Bedrooms / 5.1 Bathrooms

$1,849,000

Exclusively Presented By:

John Baylor

847.502.7571

[email protected]

Cricket King

847.338.7328

[email protected]

Classic New England Colonial on large lot

near train, town, schools, and various activities.

Beautiful 2016 expansion/update of kitchen

and addition of drop-dead gorgeous mudroom.

Fantastic first floor layout with open kitchen

and family room. The second floor’s 4 bedrooms

and laundry room includes a master suite with

steam shower and large private deck. The third

floor features a 5th bedroom with full bath and

a sizeable bonus room. The basement has a 6th

bedroom, expansive wet bar, media room, rec room, and exercise room. Featuring a driveway with turnaround, professional

landscaping, beautiful patio, and fully-fenced yard.

