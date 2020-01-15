Seoul Food

Step into Iron Age on a Friday night and you might think you’re partying in Seoul. The Korean restaurant, which opened at the end of November, is a sensory overload: Surreal K-Pop videos play from massive screens on every wall; music thumps unapologetically from the sound system; and large groups of hungry diners, packed shoulder-to-shoulder into spacious banquettes, clink glasses of beer and soju as the smell of fire-kissed meat wafts in the air.

Those unfamiliar with Korean barbecue should be warned that the food is a match for the ambiance: aggressive, a little funky, and likely to leave you in a daze the next morning. Iron Age is an all-you-can-eat concept, and $25 per guest yields an endless parade of protein. Think of it as a steakhouse with a DIY ethic. Guests choose from more than a dozen types of meat preparations, and each cut is delivered on a massive platter to be cooked on built-in grills at the table. Just be careful not to overdo it. Unchecked gluttons could consume an entire cow in a single visit, but two or three selections should be enough to leave even the most voracious appetites satisfied.

We began with thick slabs of honeycomb pork belly, neatly scored so that the fat rendered out over the flames. (Tip: scissors at the table are meant for cutting meat into bite-size nuggets.)