Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

2480 Sheridan Road, Highland Park

by
Leave a Comment

7 Bedrooms / 7.3 Bathrooms

$2,750,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Kim Kelley

847.293.2919

[email protected]

Enjoy history’s charm blended with today’s

technology. Located on prestigious Sheridan

Road, this home boasts a De Giulio Kitchen

with Granite & Carrara Marble counters, Stainless

Steel appliances, large island, built in China

cabinet and eating area. Spectacular master suite.

His and hers custom closets, spa like bath with

heated floors, granite counters, double sinks and

Jet tub. Lower Level has additional bed and

bath, theater, wine cellar, gym and Rec room.

This perfect home also has an audio/video smart system that can be accessed worldwide, wrap around porch, extensive

landscaping and elevator servicing all 4 floors. Steps to beach, town, metra, schools.

Today’s top Stories

  • Seoul Food

    Written by Debbie Lee January 15 2020

    Step into Iron Age on a Friday night and you might think you’re partying in Seoul. The Korean restaurant, which…

    Read More

  • Those Who Can, Teach

    Written by Debbie Lee January 14 2020

    Since its inception in 1960, The Art Center Highland Park (TACHP) has enriched the lives of countless North Shore residents…

    Read More

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Daily North Shore encourages comments, but we have specific guidelines that you can find here. A general principle is: Do not state anything in a comment that you would not say in public and do not state anything about another person that you would not say to his or her face.

Post comment mobile ad section

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2020. All Rights reserved.