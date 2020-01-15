2480 Sheridan Road, Highland Park

7 Bedrooms / 7.3 Bathrooms
$2,750,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Kim Kelley
847.293.2919
Enjoy history’s charm blended with today’s
technology. Located on prestigious Sheridan
Road, this home boasts a De Giulio Kitchen
with Granite & Carrara Marble counters, Stainless
Steel appliances, large island, built in China
cabinet and eating area. Spectacular master suite.
His and hers custom closets, spa like bath with
heated floors, granite counters, double sinks and
Jet tub. Lower Level has additional bed and
bath, theater, wine cellar, gym and Rec room.
This perfect home also has an audio/video smart system that can be accessed worldwide, wrap around porch, extensive
landscaping and elevator servicing all 4 floors. Steps to beach, town, metra, schools.
