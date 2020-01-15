1576 Eastwood Avenue, Highland Park

4+1 Bedrooms / 4.1 Bathrooms
$855,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Michael Heagney, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago
847.456.4290
The large open floor plan boasts gleaming
hardwood throughout, a brick wood-burning
fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,
an office/library, along with a charming
front door arched entrance way. 2-car attached
garage, mudroom with storage. An open staircase
leads to an immaculate master bedroom/
bath, Jack & Jill bedrooms, quiet en-suite
bedroom #4 and laundry room. Family-room
setting downstairs with full wet bar, full bathroom,
extra bedroom, lots of storage and workbench, and your private work-out center/spin studio. The lovely stone
patio and landscaped gardens are the added touch to your entertaining and living pleasures. Easy access to transportation,
O’Hare airport, Chicago, quaint suburban restaurants and shops in multiple nearby communities (Deerfield,
Highland Park), as well as parks and nature trails. $$ taxes will be reduced per 2020 sale.
Post a Comment