1576 Eastwood Avenue, Highland Park

by
 4+1 Bedrooms / 4.1 Bathrooms

$855,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Michael Heagney, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago

847.456.4290

[email protected]

The large open floor plan boasts gleaming

hardwood throughout, a brick wood-burning

fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,

an office/library, along with a charming

front door arched entrance way. 2-car attached

garage, mudroom with storage. An open staircase

leads to an immaculate master bedroom/

bath, Jack & Jill bedrooms, quiet en-suite

bedroom #4 and laundry room. Family-room

setting downstairs with full wet bar, full bathroom,

extra bedroom, lots of storage and workbench, and your private work-out center/spin studio. The lovely stone

patio and landscaped gardens are the added touch to your entertaining and living pleasures. Easy access to transportation,

O’Hare airport, Chicago, quaint suburban restaurants and shops in multiple nearby communities (Deerfield,

Highland Park), as well as parks and nature trails. $$ taxes will be reduced per 2020 sale.

