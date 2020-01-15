Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

1321 Linden Avenue, Highland Park

4+1 Bedrooms / 4.1 Bathrooms

$879,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Margie Brooks & Karen Skurie, Baird & Warner Highland Park

[email protected], [email protected]

847-494-7998, 847-361-4687

Gorgeous complete gut rehab with over

$300,000’s in renovations. Fantastic location,this

spacious home offers 4 levels of finished living

space. Foyer entry leads the way to bright living

room with fireplace. The sun room/office is

located off the LR. Separate dining room with

two original corner storage hutches. Gourmet

kitchen with immense cabinet storage and

Bosch SS appliances including side by side

double ovens. Main floor laundry/mudroom

with quartz counter and built in storage and seating. Second level offers a Master suite with two w/i closets and a

gorgeous bathroom w/double sink vanity and large shower with bench. 3 additional bedrooms including one en-suite.

Bonus third level with vaulted ceiling is great for a playroom or home office. The finished basement offers a bedroom,

full bath, recreation area and a workout area. The brick paver patio finishes the home off. Everything is new including,

Recessed lighting throughout, all hardwood is either new or has been refinished, hvac, hot water heater, windows, bathrooms,

kitchen and laundry. Taxes have been successfully reduced at $12634.

 

