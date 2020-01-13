The Rush University Medical Center Junior Auxiliary Board hosted its annual Holiday Tea and Craft Sale at Sunset Ridge Country Club in early December. Junior Board members Kiran Awatramani, Camille Paracchini, Helen Peterson, and Olivia Savino chaired the event which raised funds for the Medical Center and featured holiday crafts and food items prepared by the 100 Board members. jrboardrumc.org
