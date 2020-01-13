Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Holiday Tea and Craft Sale

JULIA BRAHAM, GRACE MAGNER, GWEN LYMAN Photography by
Larry Miller

The Rush University Medical Center Junior Auxiliary Board hosted its annual Holiday Tea and Craft Sale at Sunset Ridge Country Club in early December. Junior Board members Kiran Awatramani, Camille Paracchini, Helen Peterson, and Olivia Savino chaired the event which raised funds for the Medical Center and featured holiday crafts and food items prepared by the 100 Board members. jrboardrumc.org

KIRAN AWATRAMANI, CAMILLE PARACCHINI, HELEN PETERSON, OLIVIA SAVINO

SOPHIA ISKOWICH, KERRY MCNEELY, ARIANA KONDOS

JUNIOR BOARD MEMBERS AND ADVISORS

AMELIA & MARY-AUDREY ATTERBERRY, JACQUELYN NYGAARD, CAROLINE NYGAARD

AIMEE & CAMILLE PARACCHINI

