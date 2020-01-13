Fire and Ice

It’s Sunday morning at Sunrise Beach in Lake Bluff. Although this particular December day is an unseasonably warm 45 degrees, there are plenty of clues that we are nowhere close to beach season. Dead oak leaves rustle in the sand, outcroppings of boulders are shellacked in ice, and dogs are bundled up in sweaters to match their walkers.

But by noon, a small crowd has convened by the shore. Ten men and women, stripped down to their bathing suits, begin a series of breathing exercises led by a calm (but authoritative) male voice on a portable speaker. Their faces are a mix of tentative, excited, and determined. Next, they collectively march into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan for the ultimate test of their mental, physical, and spiritual endurance.

This diverse group of North Shore residents are disciples of the Wim Hof Method (WHM). Hof—a Dutch athlete for which the method is named—is known for physical achievements that defy comprehension, including running the fastest half-marathon barefoot on ice and snow. Proponents believe that through his specific regimen of cold therapy, controlled breathing, and meditation, the human body can overcome inflammation, boost immunity, and modify brain activity.

Hosted by Lake Bluff husband and wife team James Stewart (a certified Wim Hof instructor) and Maya Comerota Stewart, this informal gathering has rapidly grown by word-of-mouth over the last year. A New Year’s Day event, called Ignite 2020, attracted more than 40 people— some traveling from as far as Iowa—to the snow-covered sands of Sunrise Beach.

Stewart, 44, was introduced to WHM three years ago by Maya, a former executive at a fortune 100 biotech company and now Chief Innovation Officer of an online health company.

“I’m not skeptical by nature, but the proof is in the pudding,” says Stewart. “I already had a daily routine of practicing mindfulness and meditation. But when Maya saw me get serious about [WHM], she bought me a ticket to Poland to train with Hof.”