Quoteworthy

Fish need water.

Sports journalists need insightful thoughts and reactions from athletes and coaches and admin- istrators.

We never thank them enough for helping us enliven our pages. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Our favorite quotes from 2019:

“If someone contacted me and wanted advice from me about what to do after this kind of surgery, I’d tell that person, ‘Don’t give up at any point in your rehab—that would be the worst thing.’ I’d also say, ‘Have faith you’ll get better. It’s worth it, this surgery; I feel a lot better. You know what else I’d say? I’d say, ‘You’ll have a really cool story to tell.’ ” — Swimmer and School of St. Mary (Lake Forest) student Zuzanna Janusz, 13, who underwent major scoliosis surgery and returned to competition six months later.

“Assists, though rebounds and steals are up there, too. An assist is such a good ‘team’ stat; that’s why I like it so much.”— Lake Forest High School girls basketball standout Halle Douglass, on what she considers the sport’s most important statistic. Now a senior, the 6-foot-2 guard became the program’s career leader in assists—as a junior.

“Eighth grade, I could, when necessary, do my homework during passing period. Not at New Trier. No way. I do homework at home for two hours, sometimes three, a night.” — New Trier diver John Ervin, during his freshman season.

“Honestly, working with GLASA [Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association] athletes has been the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done. All these players you saw out here today … normally they play games in front of eight, maybe, 10 people. Not today. Not with the tremendous support from the campus [Lake Forest College]. Today there were 400 people watching them compete, or close to that number. The kids loved it. The kids loved the cheers, felt the crowd’s energy. This is their Stanley Cup.” — Former LFC men’s hockey coach Tony Fritz, after GLASA’s sled hockey game/ fundraiser at LFC’s Ice Arena in January.

“When Luke did what he did in the 100 [-yard freestyle], our section [of bleachers on deck] erupted. His time of 44.3 … I still have goosebumps. He’s such a happy kid. It’s fun, watching him swim, watching him race. He swims for the team. Does everything for the team.” — Loyola Academy boys swimming coach Mike Hengelmann, after Ramblers junior Luke Maurer won the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events at the swimming and diving state meet.

“She’s got that Walter Payton burst, that Walter Payton style of running, doesn’t she?” — New Trier girls soccer coach Jim Burnside, on forward/ midfielder Emma Weaver.