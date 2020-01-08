Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

911 Mount Vernon Avenue Lake Forest

by
Leave a Comment

6 Bedrooms / 7.2 Bathrooms

 $1,595,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Andra O’Neil

847.650.9093

[email protected]

This custom-built estate home is situated on

2.8 breath-taking acres and includes a recently

refinished in-ground pool and pool house. This

spectacular home also offers a gorgeous formal

dining room with fireplace and butler’s pantry,

spacious family room with wet bar and fireplace,

sun room with two-story stone fireplace, beautifully

paneled library with built-ins, large kitchen

with eating area, second kitchen and walk-in

pantry. The second floor includes an incredible

master suite with sitting room, luxurious bath, and two large walk-in closets. Apartment over garage includes bedroom

suite with kitchenette and sitting room. Huge basement with bar, wine storage, recreation room and exercise room.

Today’s top Stories

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Daily North Shore encourages comments, but we have specific guidelines that you can find here. A general principle is: Do not state anything in a comment that you would not say in public and do not state anything about another person that you would not say to his or her face.

Post comment mobile ad section

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2020. All Rights reserved.