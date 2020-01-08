911 Mount Vernon Avenue Lake Forest

6 Bedrooms / 7.2 Bathrooms
$1,595,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Andra O’Neil
847.650.9093
This custom-built estate home is situated on
2.8 breath-taking acres and includes a recently
refinished in-ground pool and pool house. This
spectacular home also offers a gorgeous formal
dining room with fireplace and butler’s pantry,
spacious family room with wet bar and fireplace,
sun room with two-story stone fireplace, beautifully
paneled library with built-ins, large kitchen
with eating area, second kitchen and walk-in
pantry. The second floor includes an incredible
master suite with sitting room, luxurious bath, and two large walk-in closets. Apartment over garage includes bedroom
suite with kitchenette and sitting room. Huge basement with bar, wine storage, recreation room and exercise room.
