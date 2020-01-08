Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

51 Sequoia Court Lake Forest

by
5 Bedrooms / 6.5 Bathrooms

 $3,295,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Maureen O’Grady-Tuohy and Jean Anderson

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago

847.845.6444

[email protected], [email protected]

This absolutely stunning and sensational Masterpiece

sits on 1.38 acres! 7893 sq ft of pure

perfection! The grand entry foyer will put you

in awe! Every inch of this home is quality!

The kitchen is incredibly updated with glorious

counter tops and brilliant fixtures. Dream

Grand master suite with luxury bath, fireplace,

tall ceilings and private deck. The delightfully

finished basement features a beautifully finished

recreation area, game room, fitness center, and

glorious guest suite with its own kitchen. The spacious lot features a luxury fountain and sprawling lawns and a tasteful

patio.

