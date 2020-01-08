51 Sequoia Court Lake Forest

5 Bedrooms / 6.5 Bathrooms
$3,295,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Maureen O’Grady-Tuohy and Jean Anderson
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago
847.845.6444
[email protected], [email protected]
This absolutely stunning and sensational Masterpiece
sits on 1.38 acres! 7893 sq ft of pure
perfection! The grand entry foyer will put you
in awe! Every inch of this home is quality!
The kitchen is incredibly updated with glorious
counter tops and brilliant fixtures. Dream
Grand master suite with luxury bath, fireplace,
tall ceilings and private deck. The delightfully
finished basement features a beautifully finished
recreation area, game room, fitness center, and
glorious guest suite with its own kitchen. The spacious lot features a luxury fountain and sprawling lawns and a tasteful
patio.
Post a Comment