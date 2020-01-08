Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

2200 Tennyson Lane Highland Park

3+2Bsmt Bedrooms / 3.1 Bathrooms

Price: $969,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Ellen Chukerman & Rebecca Gilberg

Baird & Warner Highland Park

847.507.5085

[email protected]

Stunning renovation of 3800 sq ft all Brick

Ranch set on almost 1 acre of park like property.

Open floor plan perfectly designed for

ease of everyday living and entertaining. Dream

Kitchen boasts an abundance of custom white

cabinetry, enormous marble island and walk

in pantry. Bright natural light floods the spacious

Family Room with dramatic vaulted

and beamed ceiling. Work from home in your

private Office all while overlooking the lovely

yard. Serene Master Bedroom retreat offers a luxurious Bath, large walk in closet and access to Bluestone Custom

Patio. Lower Level includes 2 Bedrooms, a Full Bath, Recreation Area and large Storage Room. New Roof, Gutters,

Windows and Mechanicals. Beautiful new Landscaping and Hardscape. Choice of Highland Park or Deerfield High

School! Also available for rent.

 

