The Pursuit of Pastry Perfection

When it comes to restaurants, Mauricio Parra has done it all. He grew up in the business, familiarizing himself with every task—from bussing to bookkeeping—at his parents’ beloved 45-year-old Mexican eatery, Chicago’s Café El Tapatio, since he was a teenager.

“My mom explained to me at an early age that the only way to earn respect is to learn everything from the ground up,” he says. Parra, now 43, took her advice to heart. He opened a second location of the family restaurant in his hometown of Glenview a little over two years ago, and on any given night he can be seen taking orders, slinging drinks, and greeting loyal patrons who know him on a first-name basis.

So when he opened Churro Parlor, a postage stamp-sized dessert counter located in the vestibule of the restaurant, Parra accepted his own limitations. What followed was an international pursuit for pastry perfection.

“We were supposed to open in May,” he explains. “But that day came and went because I didn’t know what I was doing as far as churros were concerned. I spent the summer messing around with recipes, but I couldn’t quite get it right. It doesn’t sound complicated—it’s just flour, water, sugar, and cinnamon. The dough is so easy, yet complex at the same time.”

That September, just before Mexican Independence Day, Parra hopped on a plane to Guadalajara and hightailed it to the Catholic church his sister-in-law attends.

“Most churro vendors hang out and set up shop in front of churches,” says Parra. “After Mass it’s tradition to grab one. So my sister made arrangements with her churro guy and he let me hang out with him for a week.”

While Parra gained some insight, he needed more. The vendor only produced up to 30 churros a day, which was a fraction of what Parra expected to serve at his shop. He journeyed back to the Midwest and stopped in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where a baking consultant helped to standardize his recipe and explain the nuances of pastry production.

All that mileage paid off. Churro Parlor, which opened in November, is the whole package: a bright, Instagrammable space with a hidden gem feel and—most importantly—perfectly-executed churros.

“The look and feel is Mexico City, and the taste profile is Guadalajara,” says Parra. He explains that churros from the former are thinner and crunchier, while those from the latter are thicker with a “creamy, yet airy” interior.

Parra credits his son Mauricio, 17, for having an important voice in the shop’s atmosphere. Based on Churrería El Moro, Mexico City’s most popular churro spot, the tiny interior is outfitted with a mix of glazed white subway and Spanish tiles. A wide brick wall is painted over with a papel picado (Mexican tissue paper folk art) design for a back- alley, street art vibe. It reads “Dulce Eres”—translation: “You are sweet.”