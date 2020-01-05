Family Act

Actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti can’t decide which was more fun: Meryl Streep ad lib-ing silly new endings in scenes of the Emmy-winning HBO series Big Little Lies just to make them laugh, or hanging out with Nicole Kidman (their on-screen mom) and her children during film breaks.

“Working with Nicole as her twins on Big Little Lies was amazing,” says Cameron. “She was so kind. And when we weren’t shooting, she would invite us over to play or go swimming with her daughters at their house.”

“I loved working with Meryl,” says Nicholas. “She was a really giving actor.”

On this, the identical twins agree: “There was this one scene where Meryl had to give a blood-curdling scream,” says Nicholas. “She’d do the scream for the camera, and then when the camera turned to us for the reaction shot, she’d do the scream again, all the way, just to give us something to work with,” adds Cameron.

“It really must have hurt her voice, but she still gave that one hundred percent as a kindness to us.”

For the 11-year-old Crovetti twins, impressions made by two of the world’s greatest female actors come in the wake of impressions already made by their parents. Their father is writer and producer Bradley Cramp, who as Vice President and Creative Director of Niccol Films, oversaw development of motion pictures including The Terminal, The Truman Show, and Gattaca. Their mother is Denise Crovetti, who was an on and off-Broadway stage actress, stand-up comic, and television performer before becoming a licensed therapist and full-time mom to the twins and their siblings: actress Isabella and little sister Giovanna.

Together, the parents shaped the contours of a well-balanced family life where kindness, and giving one hundred percent, are not at odds with careers in the industry.

“We’ve been very well-rounded with our kids,” says Denise. “They are all active in sports, speak another language, and have play dates with their friends. Just all the normal things.” If one of the kids has the choice between an audition and a birthday party, the party comes first. And with acting roles, the family has been choosy. “We turn down stuff if it isn’t good for the child or the family,” says Denise. “It does take a lot of balancing, but acting doesn’t have to completely disrupt your life.”

The decision to split their time between two homes—one in Chicago’s northern suburbs and another in Los Angeles—was also made with family in mind. “I grew up in Highland Park, says Denise. “My parents still live in our childhood home, and my brother lives right around the corner from our home here. We’d always come here for the summer, but I wanted our kids to have more of that Midwestern experience, and those family connections.”