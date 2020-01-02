The Top 19 in ’19

How fine were the feats of The North Shore Weekend-area athletes in 2019?

North Shore Country Day School’s boys soccer team finished fourth at the Class 1A state tournament—and just missed making our Top 19 Sports Stories in 2019.

It’s that time of year to look back and marvel once again.

1.Highland Park High School senior sprinter Taylor Gilling dashes to first place in the 100- and 200-meter events at the Class 3A girls track and field state meet in Charleston with times of 11.32 and 23.1, respectively. “I’d never seen a sprinter come off a block like Taylor does,” Giants track coach Sarah Palmberg says. “She’s powerful and quick, with acceleration—incredible acceleration. After sprints [at state meets], you usually have to wait to find out who won because sprinters seem to finish together, at around the same time. Not this year. Taylor built sizable leads in both races. It was clear, immediately, who had won each sprint this year.”

Terrific tidbit: Gilling becomes the first state champ in program history.

2.Lake Forest High School junior Kiley Rabjohns successfully defends her singles title at the Class 2A state tennis meet and powers the Scouts to the program’s sixth state championship. Her sister, freshman Autumn Rabjohns, takes fifth in singles.

Terrific tidbit: The LFHS doubles team of seniors Nika Belova and Salma Alsikafi finishes fourth.

3. Lake Forest High School’s boys golf team captures the program’s fifth state championship behind senior Patrick Moorhead’s runner-up showing (72-69) in Class 3A.

Terrific tidbit: Moorhead plays bogey-free golf in Round 2 at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

4. Loyola Academy junior Luke Maurer motors to first place in the 200- and 100-yard freestyle races at the boys swimming and diving state meet.

Terrific tidbit: Luke’s father, Erik Maurer (Loyola Academy, ’89), achieved the same double at state twice (1987, 1989).

5. New Trier’s 200-yard medley relay—senior anchor Joelle Ohr, junior Greta Pelzek, and sophomores Kaelyn Gridley and Carly Novelline—breaks the state record by more than 1 second and highlights the team’s runner-up performance at the girls swimming and diving state meet.

Terrific tidbit: Gridley later touches first in the 100 breaststroke for the second year in a row, and Novelline tops the field in the 100 breaststroke.

6. New Trier’s boys lacrosse team overwhelms Warren High School 16-4 in the state title game.

Terrific tidbit: Trevians senior attackman Henry Scherb strikes for five goals and delivers three assists in the rout.

7. New Trier’s girls lacrosse team tops reigning state champion Hinsdale Central 12-4 in the state championship game.

Terrific tidbit: NT juniors Annie Thompson and Charley Meier score three goals apiece in the final, and senior attack Lucy Murray contributes a combined five goals and five assists in two Final Four games.

8. New Trier Green blanks reigning champion Loyola Gold 2-0 in the Amateur Hockey Association Illinois (AHAI) boys state championship game at United Center.

Terrific tidbit: Game MVP Bobby Soudan tallies a goal, and goaltender Preston Watt stops every shot.

9. New Trier’s girls field hockey team defeats Lake Forest High School in the state title game for the second year in a row.

Terrific tidbit: New Trier senior field hockey forward Kate McLaughlin amasses a state-record 76 goals—including three in the title game, a 4-2 overtime decision—and appears on the “Faces in the Crowd” page in the December 16 issue of Sports Illustrated

10. New Trier’s girls gymnastics team takes runner-up honors at the state meet, matching the Trevians’ 1992 state showing for the best in program history.

Terrific tidbit: NT senior Darcy Barkal and juniors Avery Faulkner and Maeve Murdock perform in the individual finals segment.

11. New Trier’s boys tennis team collects the second-place trophy at the Class 2A state meet.

Terrific tidbit: NT sophomore Max Bengtsson takes fifth place in singles, and Trevs Dylan Drier and Jay Wagh finish fifth in doubles.

12. New Trier’s girls hockey team finishes runner-up in the AHAI girls hockey state tournament.

Terrific tidbit: NT sophomore Ella Huber scores a goal and provides an assist in 3-2 loss to Fenwick.

13. Lake Forest High School’s girls basketball team earns a supersectional berth (Elite 8) for the first time in program history with a 49-43 defeat of favored Fremd High School in a Class 4A sectional final.

Terrific tidbit: University of Wisconsin recruit Halle Douglass, forward Ellie Pearson (LFHS, ’19) and sophomore guard Molly Fisher play key roles in the sectional final.

14. New Trier’s girls soccer team finishes third at the Class 3A state soccer tournament.

Terrific tidbit: Trevians all-state forward Emma Weaver authors all three of NT’s Final Four goals and ends her junior season with a remarkable 33 goals and 13 assists in 31 matches.

15. North Shore Country Day’s girls soccer team silvers at the Class 1A state tournament for the second year in a row.

Terrific tidbit: Raiders junior midfielder-forward Edith Edwards-Mizel nets 20 goals and dishes 15 assists in 20 matches.

16. New Trier’s boys volleyball team places third at the state tournament.

Terrific tidbit: Trevians junior right-side hitter Peter Brown hammers a team-high 16 kills in the match for third place.

17. New Trier’s girls tennis team finishes third at the Class 2A state meet.

Terrific tidbit: Trevians senior Ali Benedetto takes third in singles to go with her third-place finish in doubles (with 2018 NT graduate Amia Ross) in 2017.

18. Loyola Academy’s boys basketball team advances to meet eventual Class 4A state runner-up Evanston in a sectional final.

Terrific tidbit: Ramblers senior guard Connor Bennett (LA, ’19) pours in 12 points against the Wildkits after tallying 14 in a sectional semifinal victory.

19. Lake Forest High School’s football team, a 6A school, stuns Stevenson, an 8A school, 28-27 in the regular-season finale for its fifth win and clinches a playoff berth. Seeded No. 14 in the playoffs, LFHS reaches a state quarterfinal with upset wins over Belvidere North and Kaneland.

Terrific tidbit: Scouts football coach Chuck Spagnoli notches his 100th victory at the North Suburban Conference school.