833 Kimball Road, Highland Park

4 Bedrooms / 3.2 Bathrooms

$799,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Karen Skurie, Baird & Warner

847-361-4687

[email protected]

If you are looking for curb appeal and walk to town then this is it!! This charming French Provincial home is an ideal East

location and offers beautiful architectural details and is situated on desired Kimball Road. This two story home offers a

finished third level and a full basement. Large foyer entry leads to separate Dining room and Living Rooms, both with

french doors to front patios. The updated Kitchen offering newer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with eating area

is open to the Family Room addition that walks out to the large and wooded yard. Beautiful staircase leads to a large

upstairs with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The master is large and has an attached bath and walk in closet. Hardwood

flooring and attached 2 car garage. The laundry is in the basement and can be brought to the second floor. The huge

finished third level has a half bath and a lot of windows .Walk to town, train, restaurants & shopping.