Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

833 Kimball Road, Highland Park

by
Leave a Comment

4 Bedrooms / 3.2 Bathrooms

$799,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Karen Skurie, Baird & Warner

847-361-4687

[email protected]

If you are looking for curb appeal and walk to town then this is it!! This charming French Provincial home is an ideal East

location and offers beautiful architectural details and is situated on desired Kimball Road. This two story home offers a

finished third level and a full basement. Large foyer entry leads to separate Dining room and Living Rooms, both with

french doors to front patios. The updated Kitchen offering newer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with eating area

is open to the Family Room addition that walks out to the large and wooded yard. Beautiful staircase leads to a large

upstairs with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The master is large and has an attached bath and walk in closet. Hardwood

flooring and attached 2 car garage. The laundry is in the basement and can be brought to the second floor. The huge

finished third level has a half bath and a lot of windows .Walk to town, train, restaurants & shopping.

Today’s top Stories

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Daily North Shore encourages comments, but we have specific guidelines that you can find here. A general principle is: Do not state anything in a comment that you would not say in public and do not state anything about another person that you would not say to his or her face.

Post comment mobile ad section

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2020. All Rights reserved.