1004 Lee Road, Northbrook

6 Bedrooms / 5.1 Bathrooms

$1,399,900

Exclusively Presented By:

Nancy Gibson

847.363.9880

[email protected]

Fabulous opportunity to live in this spectacular, newly-constructed all brick & stone custom home with four finished

levels, ideally situated in a prime east location across from acres and acres of never-to-be-built upon lush forest preserves!

Just blocks to downtown Northbrook with its specialty shops, restaurants & train and only minutes to Chicago

& O’Hare expressways! The finest-of-the-fine finishes are everywhere along with head-turning curb appeal, gourmet

kitchen, wonderful open floor plan, hardwood floors, 5 bedrooms with private baths, 4 fireplaces, side-load heated 3-car

garage and an expansive yard which are just a few of the many amenities this magnificent home has to offer!