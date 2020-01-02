1004 Lee Road, Northbrook

6 Bedrooms / 5.1 Bathrooms
$1,399,900
Exclusively Presented By:
Nancy Gibson
847.363.9880
Fabulous opportunity to live in this spectacular, newly-constructed all brick & stone custom home with four finished
levels, ideally situated in a prime east location across from acres and acres of never-to-be-built upon lush forest preserves!
Just blocks to downtown Northbrook with its specialty shops, restaurants & train and only minutes to Chicago
& O’Hare expressways! The finest-of-the-fine finishes are everywhere along with head-turning curb appeal, gourmet
kitchen, wonderful open floor plan, hardwood floors, 5 bedrooms with private baths, 4 fireplaces, side-load heated 3-car
garage and an expansive yard which are just a few of the many amenities this magnificent home has to offer!
