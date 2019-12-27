‘Bella’s Back

Sneakers squeak-squeak-squeak atop the hardwood. A basketball bounces. A referee’s whistle chirps. A basketball clangs off the rim.

It’s not the sweetest combination of sounds, but it’s the haphazard symphony you hear at hoops games.

Loyola Academy junior forward Isabella Ogliore unintentionally interrupted the “concert” during a preseason Fall League game this year— and likely elicited cringes from those within earshot.

“I heard a crack,” Ogliore said of the bone that snapped in her right foot after the Rambler had collected a rebound in the home gym.

Ogliore missed the first 10 games of the 2019- 2020 winter basketball season and returned to game action on December 12, when LA hosted Providence Catholic High School and routed the one-loss Celtics 51-29.

Ogliore didn’t start in the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference crossover contest in Wil- mette. But she certainly sparked her club off the bench, scoring six points, coming down with three rebounds, and battling relentlessly (she knows no other way) as LA improved its overall record to 7-4.

Ogliore’s effort didn’t surprise Ramblers coach Jeremy Schoenecker in the least. He had plenty of reasons to award a spot to the then-sophomore after varsity tryouts last winter, and he was thrilled about being able to deploy the effective post player again more than two weeks before the New Year.

“We missed her,” Schoenecker said minutes after meeting with his Ramblers in a classroom following the Providence game. “She does a lot of things well for us.”

“Isabella’s aggressiveness,” LA junior Silvana Scarsella said, “helps us a lot.”

Scarsella’s three-point shooting ignited LA and seared Providence Catholic in the first half last week. The 5-foot-6 guard—a graduate of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School in Glenview—hit four three-pointers in the first 16 minutes and finished with a game-high 13 points. Her fourth trey beat the second-quarter buzzer, barely, and upped the host team’s lead to 24-13.

Scarsella, dramatic three-pointer to end the first half, high fives and smiles everywhere … sound familiar?

It should.

The same Silvana Scarsella (named after her late grandmother) did exactly that to stun Fenwick High School in a tournament game held at New Trier High School on November 29.

LA senior forward Addison Ebeling owned the hot hand in the third quarter against the Celtics (8-2). She nailed the first three treys she launched in the frame, the third stretching LA’s