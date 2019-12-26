Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

A Greenhouse Gets the Green Light

by
A rendering of the proposed new greenhouse.

The New Trier Educational Foundation, District 203, and the family of Sofi Troglia have partnered to raise funds for a rooftop greenhouse at New Trier High School (NTHS).

This week marks two years since the passing of Troglia, a former student in the district’s Educational and Life Skills program. “Sofi was well-known and beloved,” says Denise Dubravec,

Winnetka campus Principal. Describing it as “a warm and welcoming oasis in her memory,”Dubravec says, “this greenhouse will help current students in the program learn about science, art, and business while developing important vocational and social-emotional skills.”

According to Joanne Panopoulos, Assistant Superintendent for Special Education, the greenhouse will provide students in the ELS and Transition Programs with the opportunity to learn valuable skills dealing with plant growth and proper nutrition. It will also supply vocational skills which include basic home economics, home gardening, and small business economics, which can lead to additional vocational opportunities both within and outside the school.

The greenhouse will also allow benefit other students and clubs. For example, Applied Arts is assisting in the design and construction of necessary items such as benches and planting beds.

Construction of the 300-square-foot structure, which will be located on the south green roof of New Trier’s Winnetka campus, is set to begin in the summer of 2020.

The total estimated cost is $300,000, which includes enhancements to accommodate students of all abilities. To date, the Educational Foundation Board has raised over $140,000—including a generous $100,000 gift from Brian and Sarah Troglia (parents of Sofi) and John and Yvonne Held. Student groups and athletic teams have also committed to help fundraise.

The foundation—an independent, nonprofit organization led by a volunteer board—provides private funding for educational opportunities and special projects that are not funded—or are funded in part—by the District 203 budget.

To make a tax-deductible donation to support this project, visit newtrierfoundation.org.

