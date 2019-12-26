A Greenhouse Gets the Green Light

The New Trier Educational Foundation, District 203, and the family of Sofi Troglia have partnered to raise funds for a rooftop greenhouse at New Trier High School (NTHS).

This week marks two years since the passing of Troglia, a former student in the district’s Educational and Life Skills program. “Sofi was well-known and beloved,” says Denise Dubravec,

Winnetka campus Principal. Describing it as “a warm and welcoming oasis in her memory,”Dubravec says, “this greenhouse will help current students in the program learn about science, art, and business while developing important vocational and social-emotional skills.”

According to Joanne Panopoulos, Assistant Superintendent for Special Education, the greenhouse will provide students in the ELS and Transition Programs with the opportunity to learn valuable skills dealing with plant growth and proper nutrition. It will also supply vocational skills which include basic home economics, home gardening, and small business economics, which can lead to additional vocational opportunities both within and outside the school.