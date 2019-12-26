Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

985 Pine Tree Lane, Winnetka

6 Bedrooms / 5.1 Bathrooms

$2,099,000

Jeannie Kurtzhalts

847.845.5114

[email protected]

Stately Winnetka home on incredible lot with lush landscaping. The elegant interior

has been newly remodeled and professionally designed from the updated white chefs

kitchen with quartz counter-tops to the vaulted ceiling family room with incredible

views of the over sized patio and killer backyard – this home offers incredible value

and luxury and includes remodeled upstairs baths, fabulous master suite with spa

bath and a separate sitting room with fireplace and patio sized balcony, and a fully

finished lower level complete with media room, rec room, game room, wine cellar, 6th

bedroom and bath and radiant heated floors. 3 car attached, heated garage.

