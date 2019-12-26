985 Pine Tree Lane, Winnetka

6 Bedrooms / 5.1 Bathrooms
$2,099,000
Stately Winnetka home on incredible lot with lush landscaping. The elegant interior
has been newly remodeled and professionally designed from the updated white chefs
kitchen with quartz counter-tops to the vaulted ceiling family room with incredible
views of the over sized patio and killer backyard – this home offers incredible value
and luxury and includes remodeled upstairs baths, fabulous master suite with spa
bath and a separate sitting room with fireplace and patio sized balcony, and a fully
finished lower level complete with media room, rec room, game room, wine cellar, 6th
bedroom and bath and radiant heated floors. 3 car attached, heated garage.
