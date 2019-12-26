Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

1285 Loch Lane, Lake Forest

by
4+1 Bedrooms / 5.1 Bathrooms

$1,750,000 (also available for rent $8,500)

Exclusively Presented By:

Corky Peterson & Jean Anderson

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago

847.209.9999

[email protected],

[email protected]

This house has it all. Brick contemporary on 1.27 acre park like setting, just steps from

the beach and Lake . In-ground pool, half court basketball sport court. Soaring vaulted

ceilings . Dramatic spaces. Close to 7000 sq ft plus amazing finished lower level with

office, bar, wine cellar, putting green, full bedroom and 2 baths. This home begs to be

the entertainment location for your family and friends. Open floor plan. Walls of glass.

Incredible Master Suite with exercise area, and meditation space. Amazing his and hers

closet and baths.

