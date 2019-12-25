Clean and Green

The morning sun coming through the windows at Forest Greens Juice Bar in Lake Bluff splashes little pools of light on the café tables, illuminating the rainbow-hued array of cold-pressed juices in the cooler. Behind the counter, staff workers fill bottles with a bright green batch of just-made juice, and mother-daughter owners Nancy Dini and Annemarie Ranallo discuss the batch of soup Dini will be making that day.

“Mom’s soups are becoming legendary here,” says Ranallo. “They fly off the shelves.”

But there’s more than just soup.The grab and go section of ready-to-eat natural foods, a cooler full of heat-and-eat selections, and an array of fresh-pressed juices are just part of the picture. There is also a broad menu of made-to-order items ranging from gluten-free avocado breakfast toasts to roasted vegetable quinoa bowls.

“We cover all of the bases,” says Ranallo. “Cold-pressed juices, smoothies, tea and coffee, snacks, and full meals that are keto, paleo, and vegan. My vision for Forest Greens was to provide a way for people to access healthy organic food and drink at any time—offerings that are portioned correctly and prepared with fresh, high-quality, organically grown ingredients.”

Dini and Ranallo opened Forest Greens in July. But the seeds for the idea were planted shortly after Ranallo had her first baby. Anthony was a happy and active infant, except for two problems: asthma and sensitive skin that was prone to eczema.