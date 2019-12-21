Giving the Gift of Reading

When they were young girls growing up in Lake Forest, Cecelia Gottman would tease Lauren Fairchild for burying her nose in books.

“As a kid, I wasn’t as interested in it,” Gottman confesses. She preferred more active pursuits.

“I would jokingly make fun of her for reading all the time—I was more into things like spying,” she says with a laugh.

But the two maintained a lifelong friendship. And true to form, Fairchild, 42, went on to teach high school English before accepting her current post as a sixth-to-eighth grade reading and language arts teacher at the School of St. Mary in Lake Forest. Meanwhile, Gottman, 43, applied her high-energy personality to the world of dot-coms before becoming a strategic planner for industrial supply company Grainger.

Now they’ve come full circle. Combining Fairchild’s love of books with Gottman’s penchant for play, they’ve co-founded Lit League— a start-up that aims to make child literacy fun. Monthly subscription boxes combine a carefully selected children’s book with an assortment of related activities to engage young readers long after they’ve turned the last page.

While the business officially launched last February, its seeds were planted years earlier, when Fairchild was teaching in Santa Monica, California.

“I had some high-achieving students who loved to read, and then there were those who just weren’t into it,” says Fairchild. “So when I had my own children, I dug a little deeper and started asking kids what their parents were doing at home to make readers.” In 2014, she returned to Lake Bluff and began a book club with Gottman for their own kindergarteners.