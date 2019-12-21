Evening2Inspire Gala

Shirley W. Ryan and Corbett M.W. Ryan were honored at Dare2tri’s fifth annual gala at the Chicago Cultural Center with 260 business and philanthropic leaders, Paralympic medalists, and guests in attendance. The nonprofit, which aims to make physical activity accessible for individuals with physical disabilities and visual impairments, raised $200,000 during the evening. The event’s theme was “Ignite the Light” and the evening included cocktails, a seated dinner, and moving speeches by athletes who have benefitted from the organization, including Paralympic medalists Hailey Danz and Melissa Stockwell. dare2tri.org
Since its inception in 1960, The Art Center Highland Park (TACHP) has enriched the lives of countless North Shore residents…
