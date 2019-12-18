Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

2878 Sheridan Place, Evanston

by
7 Bedrooms / 6.1 Bathrooms

$2,650,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Debbie Magnusen

847.763.0200

[email protected]

Luxury living and fabulous grounds steps to the Lake! Designed by Holabird and Roche this Italian Renaissance

Revival country home is beautifully situated on Evanston’s most coveted streets. Gorgeous 141 x 214

lush grounds with mature landscaping. Immediately impressive with it’s gated entry and handsome facade, the

side drive wraps around to fabulous heated pool and couch house! Grand size rooms feature an abundance of

architectural details including the stunning bridal staircase. Perfectly maintained and updated, it is a home for

comfortable family living and entertaining ease. A cathedral of mature trees line this special street in North

East Evanston Historical Dist.

