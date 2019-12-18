2878 Sheridan Place, Evanston

7 Bedrooms / 6.1 Bathrooms
$2,650,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Debbie Magnusen
847.763.0200
Luxury living and fabulous grounds steps to the Lake! Designed by Holabird and Roche this Italian Renaissance
Revival country home is beautifully situated on Evanston’s most coveted streets. Gorgeous 141 x 214
lush grounds with mature landscaping. Immediately impressive with it’s gated entry and handsome facade, the
side drive wraps around to fabulous heated pool and couch house! Grand size rooms feature an abundance of
architectural details including the stunning bridal staircase. Perfectly maintained and updated, it is a home for
comfortable family living and entertaining ease. A cathedral of mature trees line this special street in North
East Evanston Historical Dist.
Post a Comment