1800 Amberley Court, Unit 404, Lake Forest

$399,500
Exclusively Presented By:
Elizabeth Jakaitis, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago
847.840.7842
Luxurious condo embraced by a magnificent setting within century old trees, pond and historic stone bridge.
The English manor architecture with stone and brick construction is a secure quiet building with a lovely reception
area and elevator access. Features include upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite, fireplace with
handsome stone surround, terrific mill work, hardwood floors, 10 ft ceilings, plantation shutters, large walk-in
closet, and 2-car heated parking in garage. Current owner has upgraded the mill work throughout, added the
fireplace, additional lighting, new carpet and more. Enjoy this super convenient location that is close to Trader
Joe’s, Whole Foods, Metra commuter train station, highway access, O’hare, shopping, and dining. Buyer pays
$4/$1000 transfer tax.
Post a Comment