1800 Amberley Court, Unit 404, Lake Forest

$399,500

Elizabeth Jakaitis, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago

847.840.7842

[email protected]

Luxurious condo embraced by a magnificent setting within century old trees, pond and historic stone bridge.

The English manor architecture with stone and brick construction is a secure quiet building with a lovely reception

area and elevator access. Features include upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite, fireplace with

handsome stone surround, terrific mill work, hardwood floors, 10 ft ceilings, plantation shutters, large walk-in

closet, and 2-car heated parking in garage. Current owner has upgraded the mill work throughout, added the

fireplace, additional lighting, new carpet and more. Enjoy this super convenient location that is close to Trader

Joe’s, Whole Foods, Metra commuter train station, highway access, O’hare, shopping, and dining. Buyer pays

$4/$1000 transfer tax.

