and present it with a brief background: a history of the dish, how easy or difficult it was to prepare, and how it was received by previous diners (usually eager family members.)

“I hosted the first dinner in August, 2018,” says McEntee. “I picked the Barefoot Contessa’s cookbook and just invited a few women.” From there, McEntee says things took off. “The club is very inclusive—anyone can join. I think it’s grown so fast because people are looking for a way to connect with others in the neighborhood. Food does that, whether it’s high-end gourmet fare, or comfort food.”

Tonight’s event is especially festive. The featured cookbook is none other than “Kenilworth Cooks,” the new community cookbook by KCC members featuring favorite family recipes. The book not only creates a record of current Kenilworth tastes, it also raises funds to support the completion of the new Village House at Joseph Sears School. All profits from cookbook sales will go toward that project. “It’s been over 30 years since our community has gathered together to create a cookbook, and we’re excited to bring this to the neighborhood, especially in time for the holidays,” says McEntee.

To create the cookbook, KCC formed a committee and solicited club membership for recipe submissions. Next, they gathered, tested, and compiled all of the data through the summer of 2019. Working with the Kenilworth Historical Society, the group studied previous Kenilworth community cookbooks from decades past to view themes and formats.

“We wanted something very easy and accessible,” says McEntee. “And as the recipe submissions came in, we saw a really good range of drinks, appetizers, mains, and desserts, with a lot of breakfast, and brunch items. So rather than theme the book around just eggs, or entertaining, or some other narrow focus, we decided to just flow with the submissions.”

The panoply of offerings on tonight’s buffet is a diverse reflection of the cookbook. There is Meredith Sullivan’s queso blanco dip, spiked with three kinds of chilies, cumin, and cilantro. Next to that, Leslie Martin’s provolone loaf, a pretty composition of garlic and sundried tomato-accented cheeses with basil and pesto. Among the mains, Shannon Stoelting has brought her namesake “Shannon’s Paella with Kick.” Made with garlicky, saffron-infused Arborio rice, the dish is studded with chicken, chorizo, Andouille sausage, and shrimp. Stephanie Joyce’s peanut butter noodles—flavored with soy sauce, sesame oil, green onion, peanut butter and ginger— are an easy-to-make family favorite. Dessert includes Kath Lyman’s rum-spiked bundt cake and Ruth Flaherty’s homemade graham cracker fingers, baked using her pastry chef sister-in-law Megan Campbell’s recipe.