Waves of Talent

En route to helping New Trier’s 200-yard medley relay set an astounding record at the girls swimming and diving state meet in the home water last weekend, senior Joelle Ohr—the unit’s anchor leg—encountered turbulence from neighboring lanes.

“We were so far ahead by the time I entered the pool,” Ohr said, heaping praise on relay mates Carly Novelline, Kaelyn Gridley, and Greta Pelzek. “That meant I had to deal with the waves that the swimmers trailing [in lanes 3 and 5] us were making.”

Degree of difficulty …it’s not just a factor in diving.

Ohr, unfazed, plowed through those forces and potential distractions and still—still!—came up big on November 23.The swift quartet clocked an Illinois State High School Association-record 1:40.43 to supplant a mark (1:41.68, set by a Fenwick foursome) that had stood since 2011.

“Our time in that relay totally blew me away,”New Trier swimming coach Mac Guy said.

Guy will have to hang on to something, tightly, for at least the next two seasons. Pelzek is a junior, and Novelline and Gridley are sophomores. Novelline later touched first in the 100 backstroke (53.92) at the state meet; in the next event, Gridley success- fully defended her state title in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.53.

The trio of gold-medal efforts highlighted the Trevians’ runner-up showing in the team standings. Eventual state champion Neuqua Valley led NT by only six points before the start of the final event, the 400 freestyle relay. NV then won the event in 3:23.98 to clinch its second straight state championship—and second in program history—with a 183-point total.

New Trier, third in the 400 free relay (3:24.94), tallied 169 points, ahead of third-place Oswego East coop (133). Since 2009, New Trier has finished in the top five in the team standings 10 times, including the program’s four consecutive state titles from 2010-13.

The Trevs had entered last weekend’s state meet with an undefeated record.