Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

510 E. Prospect Avenue, Lake Bluff

by
Leave a Comment

 4 Bedrooms / 3.1 Bathrooms

$899,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Brad Andersen

[email protected]

847.650.3456

Brady Andersen

[email protected]

This elegant, brick colonial is located on an extra-wide lot in much sought

after East Lake Bluff. The unique kitchen includes a center island, quality appliance

package and freshly painted, white wood cabinetry with granite tops;

open to the family room with a gas log fireplace. The four-season sunroom is

a delight and opens to the incredible, outdoor stone patio with a built-in grill

and gas fireplace. Professionally landscaped yard. At this price, it is a real value

for the new owner! For more information, visit 510prospect.info.

Today’s top Stories

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Daily North Shore encourages comments, but we have specific guidelines that you can find here. A general principle is: Do not state anything in a comment that you would not say in public and do not state anything about another person that you would not say to his or her face.

Post comment mobile ad section

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2019. All Rights reserved.