472 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest

 5 Bedrooms / 3.2 Bathrooms

 $1,299,000

Luke Mutter, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff

[email protected]

This faithfully restored five-bedroom home, with unique sun-filled four-sided

wrap around porch, seeks new custodians. Ideally situated on the corner of Illinois

& Rosemary, the house is a few minutes walk from Market Square, the

beach, Deerpath Inn, & trains to downtown Chicago. It was built in 1872 & is

one of the founding homes of Lake Forest. It has recently undergone a two-year

inside & out restoration, including a new cedar roof, kiln-dried painted cedar

siding, copper gutters, Farrow & Ball interior paint throughout, new fireplace,

refinished hardwood floors, upstairs carpet, & more. If you like to cook, you

will love the beautiful open-plan kitchen with maple wood countertops. Just

imagine the joy of throwing lunch & supper parties for loved ones, perhaps

with children playing on the expansive lawns, or simply relaxing in a double

hammock with glasses of wine in hand under the canopy of mature oak trees.

This exquisite home is move-in ready and awaits your finishing touches.

