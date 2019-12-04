472 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest

5 Bedrooms / 3.2 Bathrooms
$1,299,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Luke Mutter, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff
This faithfully restored five-bedroom home, with unique sun-filled four-sided
wrap around porch, seeks new custodians. Ideally situated on the corner of Illinois
& Rosemary, the house is a few minutes walk from Market Square, the
beach, Deerpath Inn, & trains to downtown Chicago. It was built in 1872 & is
one of the founding homes of Lake Forest. It has recently undergone a two-year
inside & out restoration, including a new cedar roof, kiln-dried painted cedar
siding, copper gutters, Farrow & Ball interior paint throughout, new fireplace,
refinished hardwood floors, upstairs carpet, & more. If you like to cook, you
will love the beautiful open-plan kitchen with maple wood countertops. Just
imagine the joy of throwing lunch & supper parties for loved ones, perhaps
with children playing on the expansive lawns, or simply relaxing in a double
hammock with glasses of wine in hand under the canopy of mature oak trees.
This exquisite home is move-in ready and awaits your finishing touches.
