2511 Hybernia Drive, Highland Park

4 Bedrooms / 4.2 Bathrooms
$1,175,000
Exclusively Presented By:
The Wexler Gault Group
312.446.6666
Custom built 4 bedroom, 4 full & 2-1/2 bath home located on a pond in
Hybernia. This house is an entertainer’s dream with volume ceilings, walls
of windows, hardwood floors, & custom finishes throughout. The 1st floor
features a wide-open, expansive floor plan where rooms seamlessly flow together
including entry, kitchen, living, dining & great room with wet bar. 3
car garage with additional storage, exterior security cameras and generator.
Choice of Deerfield or HP High School. Wonderful neighborhood complete
with walking paths, nature preserve and great proximity to downtown
HP and highway. No detail was spared building this custom home.
Post a Comment