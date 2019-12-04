Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

2511 Hybernia Drive, Highland Park

by
4 Bedrooms / 4.2 Bathrooms

$1,175,000

Exclusively Presented By:

The Wexler Gault Group

312.446.6666

[email protected]

Custom built 4 bedroom, 4 full & 2-1/2 bath home located on a pond in

Hybernia. This house is an entertainer’s dream with volume ceilings, walls

of windows, hardwood floors, & custom finishes throughout. The 1st floor

features a wide-open, expansive floor plan where rooms seamlessly flow together

including entry, kitchen, living, dining & great room with wet bar. 3

car garage with additional storage, exterior security cameras and generator.

Choice of Deerfield or HP High School. Wonderful neighborhood complete

with walking paths, nature preserve and great proximity to downtown

HP and highway. No detail was spared building this custom home.

