Gatsby Revival

In a letter that F. Scott Fitzgerald sent to his daughter in 1940, the author famously wrote, “Once I thought that Lake Forest was the most glamorous place in the world. Maybe it was.”

The longing in that sentence is palpable. Not for the city as much as a big white mansion on South Ridge Road and the socialite who lived there more than a century ago. The influence that Ginevra King (member of an exclusive sorority in Lake Forest self-dubbed “The Big Four”) had on Fitzgerald’s work is well documented, most notably in the character of The Great Gatsby’s Daisy Buchanan. His time spent in Lake Forest and at that house (with its immaculate English gardens) shaped the writer he would become and many of the works he would contribute to the American literary canon.

Stepping into that home about 100 years later—a Howard Van Doren Shaw classic that came very close to being demolished after sitting empty for a decade—evokes a similar kind of longing. With boarded up windows, peeling paint, and all the fallout that comes from years of neglect, the elegant mansion where the King family wowed the young Fitzgerald had been frozen in time, just waiting for a new heroine to step in and recognize its significance to not only Lake Forest history but to American literature.

That unlikely heroine was Jeanette Hodgkinson. Her crew (and devoted husband and business partner Danny Hodgkinson) call her Patrona.

The Hodgkinsons purchased what is better known around town as “the Gatsby house” last year with a vision to restore the sprawling property to the height of its glamorous heyday.

“We are discovering how well this house was built and it is very obvious Charles G. King spared no expense and cared very deeply for his home,” says Jeanette, who grew up in Woodstock assisting her father with construction projects—acquiring a wealth of firsthand experience. “We are treating the renovation the way he treated the original build, with great care and attention to detail.”

She and Danny, a former state’s attorney in Waukegan who grew up down the road from this house when he was a boy, already had a business fixing up houses and reselling them.

“My background could not have been more different from Jeanette’s. I was more inclined to call someone like Jeanette’s dad than fix it myself,” says Danny, who now has a private legal practice with criminal defense attorney Steve McCollum. “Interestingly enough, when I mentioned to my mom that we were buying this house, she reminded me that when I was just learning to ride my bike, the last owner was out for a walk with his nurse. He and my mom struck up a conversation about what a great day it was to be outside and he offered us lemonade.”