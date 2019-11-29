New Trier Township High School diving coach Bruce Kimball has stressed cardiovascular workouts during practices this fall.

He makes his girls complete rounds of box jumps, among other exercises that make the heart race.

“I’m not very good at those,”senior Katie Lipsey— a very good diver—admitted after a sectional meet at Highland Park High School on November 16.

Teammate Erin McNally, another senior and another Trevian standout off the boards, had exactly 468.5 reasons to thank Kimball for his new emphasis in between meets. McNally tallied that many points— a pool-record total, to boot—to capture the sectional diving title and land an automatic state berth.

McNally earned a slew of 7s from judges on her 11th and final dive, one with a 2.3 degree of diffi- culty, to stave off runner-up and former pool-record holder Allison Landis of Vernon Hills High School. Landis scored 464.8 points, ahead of Lipsey’s third- place 452.8.

The previous pool mark was 422.1.

“Bruce,”a grinning McNally said,“is making us do cardio to make sure we’d be able to escape a Zombie Apocalypse if there is one.”

New Trier’s swimming and diving team essentially ran away with the 10-team sectional champion- ship last weekend, racking up a voluminous 318 points to runner-up Evanston Township High School’s 226. A hefty total of 24 NTHS entrants qualified to hit the water in New Trier’s natatorium at the state meet November 22-23.

Swift NTHS members of swimming coach Mac Guy’s crew touched first in seven of the meet’s 12 events—and set seven pool marks. Sophomore Carly Novelline and junior Greta Pelzek each won two events, with Novelline clocking a 55.34 in the 100-yard backstroke and a 51.21 in the 100 freestyle, and Pelzek topping the fields in the 200 IM (2:04.58) and 100 butterfly (55.26).