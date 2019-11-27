Secret Culinary Gem

When beloved North Shore restaurateur Patrick O’Neil opened Little Ricky’s in Winnetka 18 years ago, the vision was to create a corner gathering place where friends and neighbors could come together in a stylish but relaxing environment to enjoy fine food and drink.

It would have the same “everybody knows your name” kind of vibe as the famous watering hole on Cheers, but with a menu that elevates the concept of the American bar and grill. And while Little Ricky’s immediately established a reputation as a go-to spot for the best ribs in town, even in 2002, restaurant veteran O’Neil knew he wanted it to be more than that.

Today,with Chef Inda Cruz back in the kitchen after a two-month hiatus, Little Ricky’s is poised to compete with some of the most upscale eateries in the area (including O’Neil’s own Trifecta, located just down the street in Winnetka.) As the website proclaims,“we are much more than a rib joint.”

And oh, are they ever.

A recent Sunday visit was a culinary delight, with a tasting menu of some of Cruz’s original creations—many that began as daily specials that sold out so fast they were added to the permanent menu.

One of the most popular appetizers is Cruz’s Bang Bang Shrimp,an inventive juxtaposition of breaded flash fried shrimp served over roasted tomatoes and yellow teardrop peppers. The shrimps’ flavors shine on their own but a delicate line of Sweet Sriracha Chili Sauce adds the irresistible “bang.”