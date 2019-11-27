Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

310 Raleigh Road, Kenilworth

by
6 Bedrooms / 6.2 Bathrooms

$3,975,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Milena Birov

847.962.1200

[email protected]

Magnificent French colonial style home with approximately 9,000 square feet finished space. Brick

and limestone, slate roof timeless new construction in East Kenilworth. Close to town, beach, school

and train. Featuring 6 bedrooms, 6.2 bath, 5 fireplaces, spectacular kitchen with top of the line appliances

including Sub-Zero refrigerators/freezers, luxury Viking range, espresso/cappuccino machine,

and much more. The house also offers outdoor fireplace, security system, Smart Home technology,

central vacuum system, back-up generator. This house has it all!

