310 Raleigh Road, Kenilworth

6 Bedrooms / 6.2 Bathrooms
$3,975,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Milena Birov
847.962.1200
Magnificent French colonial style home with approximately 9,000 square feet finished space. Brick
and limestone, slate roof timeless new construction in East Kenilworth. Close to town, beach, school
and train. Featuring 6 bedrooms, 6.2 bath, 5 fireplaces, spectacular kitchen with top of the line appliances
including Sub-Zero refrigerators/freezers, luxury Viking range, espresso/cappuccino machine,
and much more. The house also offers outdoor fireplace, security system, Smart Home technology,
central vacuum system, back-up generator. This house has it all!
Post a Comment