2490 Montgomery Avenue, Highland Park

6 Bedrooms / 3.2 Bathrooms

$995,000

This magnificent 3-story Georgian on a quiet lane, has been lovingly restored and updated. New

chef’s kitchen with attached breakfast room and well appointed butler’s pantry and dining room.

The private master suite (with seasonal lake views) boasts a newly renovated bath, walk-in closet and

inviting library with fireplace. The newly finished third floor houses two additional bedrooms, plus a

second family room that could serve as a 7th bedroom, craft room, full bath and floored attic storage

space. Just blocks to downtown Highland Park and Highwood, train stations, parks, bike paths,

Indian Trail Elementary and Highland Park High School.