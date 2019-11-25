If the Shoe Fits

When sisters Cristina and Cara Garrison invited their father to breakfast at Highland Park’s Country Kitchen more than 20 years ago to discuss taking over running his Forest Bootery store, they had no idea they’d be at the helm when the Lake Forest icon celebrated its 70th anniversary.

“I can tell you straight that we didn’t see this coming,” says Cara with a laugh. “In fact, if it weren’t for my husband—who was my boyfriend at the time—pushing Cris- tina and I to give the business a go and continue the legacy, who knows what might have happened.”

Cristina and Cara acquired Forest Bootery from their father in 1996, a long-standing business he purchased two decades earlier (that had opened in 1949).

“My dad had part ownership in a shoe store in Yorktown (in the Western Suburbs),” Cara says. “He realized he wanted to have his own business and began to travel around to see what might be available in different suburbs. When he arrived in Lake Forest, he knew the business had to be here.”

Outbidding an offer on the table, Paul Garrison purchased one of the two local shoe stores in Lake Forest at the time and renamed it the Forest Bootery. “I remember my mom sitting at the kitchen table tracing rolls of masking tape to create the logo that we still use for the store today,” Cara says.

While Cristina and Cara both worked at the Forest Bootery growing up, they didn’t set out to follow in their father’s footsteps.