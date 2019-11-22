Cornerstones

Leo Scheidler, in one swift motion, swept a patch of the home football turf with his right hand.

The Lake Forest High School sophomore cornerback executed the move moments before every Kaneland High School snap in a Class 6A second- round football playoff game on November 8.

“We all do that,” Scheidler said, referring to the Scouts’ defensive backs.“We do that now to make sure we’re focused and ready before each play.

“When we watched film of our [39-7] loss to Lake Zurich in September, we noticed we weren’t as ready as we needed to be.”

Lake Forest High School’s entire football team last weekend, in front of the home fans on a frigid night?

Ready, steady.

And heady.

LFHS, seeded 14th, routed Kaneland High’s sixth-seeded Knights 35-10 to earn a state quarterfinal berth against second-seeded Deerfield High School. The DHS Warriors (9-2) visit the Scouts (7-4) November 16 at 1 p.m.

Scheidler was a disrupter all night against the Knights (8-3), particularly from spots in the Scouts’ end zone in the third quarter. The 6-foot, 145- pound varsity rookie broke up a pass on a fourth- and-11 play from LF’s 19-yard line on Kaneland’s first possession of the second half and then came down with an interception on a fourth-and-nine with 5:52 left in the frame.

The second intrusion protected a 21-3 lead. “My eyes got pretty big there,” Scheidler recalled. The Scouts’ other starting cornerback—sophomore Jake Milliman, a 6-2, 165-pounder—came up huge one minute before the start of the fourth quarter, catching up to Kaneland senior wide re- ceiver Max Gagne near the end of a lengthy pass play and knocking the ball loose.