A Hero’s Welcome

Seven years after the terrorist attack on the CIA compound in Benghazi, former U.S. Army Ranger and CIA security contractor Kris Paronto reflects on that fateful 13-hour standoff and the lessons learned.

“When you take a life, you are changed forever,” he says quietly.

Paronto was one of the six members of the U.S. CIA Annex Security Team (including Marines, Seals, and Rangers) that defended the compound on the night of September 11, 2012.

“There were only six of us, and you could tell from the gunfire that that there were a lot more of them,” he recalls. “We wanted to gain the initiative back, but were told to stand down twice. We were an experienced team and nobody lost their cool. We wanted to go over to help so we bucked orders and left as a cohesive team.”

Two members of that team lost their lives that night—Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods—both former Navy SEALs. As a survivor of the Benghazi attack and many other missions during his ten-plus years deploying overseas as a Ranger, Paronto carries these experiences with him and offers insight and hope to others—most importantly, veterans.

Today, Paronto is a sought after speaker, founder of the 14th Hour Foundation, and author of two books, one of which became a major motion picture.

Paronto took the stage last month at “A Hero’s Salute,” a Heal Team 6 fundraiser to benefit Honor Flight of Lake County. Based in nearby North Chicago, the local nonprofit group flies American veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring their service and the sacrifices made by their comrades in arms.

“I was happy to come speak to help ‘A Hero’s Salute’,” says Paronto. “I am careful to vet the organizations I support to understand how much of the funds raised are actually going to veterans.”

During Paronto’s appearance at Loyola’s Cuneo Mansion and Gardens in Vernon Hills, he spoke about the insight he gained over his years as a Ranger and a CIA contractor on numerous deployments, and how others can apply what he’s learned in teamwork and leadership situations. He also touched on the faith that guides him and his mission to help other veterans overcome PTSD and setbacks in life.

“I talked about the lessons learned by the mistakes we made in places like Iraq, Afghanistan, and Benghazi,” he says. “I also talk about leadership and faith. I have my own demons and PTSD, but I try to share with my audiences that I never give up, despite these burdens.”

To this end, Paronto says he is constantly in touch with fellow veterans, including men he has served alongside, to support them through their struggles.

“I’ve lost friends to suicide,” he says. “I feel that I am able to give the tough love when my friends need it, because I’ve fought my way out of it, and I know they can do the same thing.”