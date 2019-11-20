Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

3101 Sprucewood Road, Wilmette

5 Bedrooms / 4.1 Bathrooms

$1,450,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Natalie Weiland

312.912.3781

[email protected]

Beautiful new construction home located in highly rated Avoca/

Marie Murphy school district. Walk to park district and tons of

recreational activities. Stunning home with wrap around porch.

Open first floorplan with Pella windows galore, natural stone fireplace

and office/playroom. Great for entertaining. Chef’s kitchen

with high-end cabinetry, Bertazzoni stove and wine fridge. Huge

master suite takes up one whole side of the home; master bath features

include steam shower, soaking tub, floor to ceiling wall of designer

tile and tons of natural light. Three additional bedrooms on

the second level each with their own bathroom, including a second

potential master bedroom! This is Wilmette at its best!

