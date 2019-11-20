Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

191 N. Mayflower Road, Lake Forest

7 Bedrooms / 5.2 Bathrooms

$2,850,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Jean Anderson & Donna Mancuso, Berkshire Hathaway

HomeServices KoenigRubloff

847.460.5412

[email protected], [email protected]

com

Exquisite residence includes beautiful custom millwork & numerous builtins.

Three levels provide luxurious living spaces. 2 story foyer w/marble flooring

is flanked by living room & dining room. 2 story sunroom features views

of professionally landscaped yard w/lovely perennial gardens. Christopher

Peacock kitchen w/high-end appliances. The family room is the perfect place

to relax w/custom bookcases & fireplace. French doors along rear of home

access the large bluestone patio. Gracious master suite w/fireplace & luxurious

master bath w/his & her closets. 4 additional bedrooms on 2nd level. 3rd

level boasts a media room & 6th bedroom w/bath. Lower level has exercise

& game rooms along w/ample storage. 4 car heated garage. Steps from Lake

Michigan. Open this Sunday, 11/24 from 1-4pm.

