191 N. Mayflower Road, Lake Forest

7 Bedrooms / 5.2 Bathrooms
$2,850,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Jean Anderson & Donna Mancuso, Berkshire Hathaway
HomeServices KoenigRubloff
847.460.5412
[email protected], [email protected]
com
Exquisite residence includes beautiful custom millwork & numerous builtins.
Three levels provide luxurious living spaces. 2 story foyer w/marble flooring
is flanked by living room & dining room. 2 story sunroom features views
of professionally landscaped yard w/lovely perennial gardens. Christopher
Peacock kitchen w/high-end appliances. The family room is the perfect place
to relax w/custom bookcases & fireplace. French doors along rear of home
access the large bluestone patio. Gracious master suite w/fireplace & luxurious
master bath w/his & her closets. 4 additional bedrooms on 2nd level. 3rd
level boasts a media room & 6th bedroom w/bath. Lower level has exercise
& game rooms along w/ample storage. 4 car heated garage. Steps from Lake
Michigan. Open this Sunday, 11/24 from 1-4pm.
